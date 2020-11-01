Sludge’s First NewsMatch Is On

Sludge is now participating in our first NewsMatch campaign, a matching gift drive for non-profit newsrooms. 🤩

New Sludge member signups and donations in November and December will be matched through the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN). Our independent newsroom was accepted into INN’s consortium of over 200 non-profit journalism organizations this year. 🙏

Reaching this matching drive’s goal is necessary for our two-person newsroom to continue our work. Simply put, this is huge for us. 🙌

Here’s how NewsMatch works, a matching drive that is especially vital for tiny newsrooms like Sludge that run on small-dollar donations:

New $5-a-month Sludge memberships will be matched at full-year value! So if we sign up 100 new members in November and December, that gets us just over halfway to the match goal of $11,500. If you are not yet a SLUDGE member, now is by far the best time to sign up.

All new Sludge donations in November and December (from current members or previous donors) will be matched! For example, if we get 50 one-time donations of $100, that gets us about halfway to the cap. Give a one-time boost—say, as a thank-you for our email newsletters.

Individual donations up to $5,000 are matched towards the cap of $11,500 in this drive. If you think the stories we produce are important, this truly is when we need our readers to help us and say that our focus on hidden influence in policymaking should continue.

All new members who join at $5 or more per month will receive Sludge’s The Sludge Report email newsletter, a special rundown of the most corrupt politicos in the news. The latest one will go out shortly after Election Day.

In 2020, Sludge put out some of our most-viewed articles so far, keeping up our relentless focus on money in politics:

Louis DeJoy, Trump's new postmaster general, donated $122,500 to the RNC's legal fund for fighting states' vote-by-mail policies. Dozens of billionaires have also donated to the fund.https://t.co/psxUhMJ3fA — Sludge (@Sludge) August 2, 2020 Sludge broke the story of Trump’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s donations to the RNC legal fund, which is involved in over a dozen voter suppression lawsuits in battleground states this election.

We’re currently working on several major stories stories about conflicts of interest with congressional investments and under-the-radar corporate influence over healthcare policymaking.

With your support, we’ll be able to continue tracking how lobbyists are laying the groundwork to influence the next Congress on everything from energy legislation to healthcare policy to Big Tech regulation to the defense budget.

We’ll be tracking our progress here every day of the drive. We got our first new member shortly after midnight:

Our two-person team (David and Donald) produces this widely-shared investigative reporting on a shoestring budget, but we need to reach the NewsMatch goal in order to continue our work. We are still gathering a base of small-donor members, and the effects of this year’s pandemic—understandably—slowed our membership growth.

We’re always interested in questions and feedback, and thank you for considering a joining as a SLUDGE member to support our muckraking.

If you’re in a position to make a tax-exempt donation to our affiliated 501(c)3 non-profit organization to support our independent journalism, it’s easy to arrange and would be of direct use in keeping Sludge reporting—please email: david at readsludge.com, or DM me on Twitter for my phone number.

Sludge’s reporting featured on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes”

